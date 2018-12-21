Wintry road conditions add havoc to Friday afternoon commute

Wintry road conditions caused multiple collisions along the QE2 near Ponoka

Wintry road conditions added some chaos to the Friday afternoon commute.

With the strong winds Friday afternoon and then blowing snow, Highway 2 north and south of Ponoka and near Blackfalds were slippery. Police and emergency crews dealt with multiple vehicle collisions.

Officials confirmed most of the collisions were minor with many cars in the ditch.

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 13-year-old Maleah Young
Next story
Mattis exit not likely to damage Canada-U.S. security ties: experts

Just Posted

Wintry road conditions add havoc to Friday afternoon commute

Wintry road conditions caused multiple collisions along the QE2 near Ponoka

PHOTO: CP Blakely donates to the Sylvan Lake food bank

The staff and students at the school have collected donations all month for the food bank

Stettler man gets Christmas wish

Assembles and decorates tree after recovering from stroke

Poll finds respondents against Alberta separation

Over 600 Albertans were surveyed their thoughts on separation of Alberta from Canada

VIDEO: Steffie Woima choir sings for seniors

Steffie Woima’s choir spent the afternoon with seniors at the NexSource Centre on Dec. 19

VIDEO: How to keep your Christmas tree fresh

Check out these tips to keep that tree going strong

Mattis exit not likely to damage Canada-U.S. security ties: experts

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced this week he’d resign as of the end of February

Canadian sports fans win as longtime broadcast rivals force raised game

Five of the seven Canadian NHL teams could reach the playoffs this spring

New drone sighting shuts down London’s Gatwick, again

Extra security measures had been put in place to prevent drones from intruding on the airport

Police say lock your home up, make it look ‘lived in’

‘Tis the season to share Alberta RCMP Holiday Safety tips

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 13-year-old Maleah Young

She was last seen in Red Deer on Dec. 17th

Finance Department predicts federal budget will be balanced by 2040

The annual update on the long-term outlook for federal finances says that if things go better than expected, the budget will be balanced or almost so by 2024.

Freeland demands China release detained Canadians

Western analysts say China’s detention of the two Canadians is clearly retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

B.C. regulator says fracking caused earthquakes near Fort St. John

Hydraulic fracturing involves injecting water, sand and chemicals into a well under pressure to break up tight underground rock and free trapped oil and gas.

Most Read