Wintry road conditions add havoc to Friday afternoon commute

Wintry road conditions caused multiple collisions along the QE2 near Ponoka

Wintry road conditions added some chaos to the Friday afternoon commute.

With the strong winds Friday afternoon and then blowing snow, Highway 2 north and south of Ponoka and near Blackfalds were slippery. Police and emergency crews dealt with multiple vehicle collisions.

Drove from #RedDeer to #Blackfalds, slow and slippery. #ABRoads Traffic was moving well until @blackfalds then backed up going north. Took an extra 35 min to get him. pic.twitter.com/gKTD3h3rCd — Cindy Lou Who 🎄☃️🎁 (@cindyreddeer) December 22, 2018

Hwy2 near Blackfalds is partly covered snow with icy sections, strong winds, drifting and blowing snow with poor visibility. Multiple MVC's in the area. Drive with caution and adjust driving to road conditions. #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) December 22, 2018

Officials confirmed most of the collisions were minor with many cars in the ditch.