Wolf Creek Public Schools appoints Dean Pilpchuk as principal at Eckville Junior Senior High School

Dean Pilipchuk has been appointed as principal at Eckville Junior Senior High School starting this fall.

The announcement was made in a press release by the Wolf Creek Public School Board, March 20.

“We are excited to have Dean join Wolf Creek Public Schools as Principal of Eckville Junior Senior High School. He is a dynamic leader with a wealth of experience in the rural school setting and he has a passion for student success,” assistant superintendent of people services Sonja Dyklag said.

Prior to working for Wolf Creek Pilipchuk has worked for the Wild Rose School Division where he has been principal of Caroline school since 2012.

“I am tremendously excited and honoured to assume the role of principal at Eckville Junior Senior High School and to become a member of the Wolf Creek Public Schools’ team. Having been raised on a farm in northeastern Alberta, when the opportunity arose to join Eckville Junior Senior High School and the Eckville community I saw my chosen career and my passion for rural life wrapped together in one,” Pilipchuk said.

Current principal of the school Ed Coles will be taking the principal position of Iron Ridge Secondary Campus in Blackfalds when Pilipchuk starts as principal at Eckville Junior Senior High School in the upcoming school year.

READ MORE: Wolf Creek Public Schools welcome students from Ukraine

 

