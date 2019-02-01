The Atlantic Lottery Corp. had to arrange a space big enough for about 350 people who are expected to attend a ceremony in St. John’s on Wednesday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

The joy over a big lotto win was short-lived for a Newfoundland woman now accused of using a stolen credit card to buy the lucky $50,000 ticket.

Police in St. John’s say they began investigating after a man told the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on Jan. 22 that his wallet had been stolen and his credit cards were being used at shops in Paradise, N.L.

One of the purchases was a lottery ticket that ended up winning ”a large amount of money,” police said.

Const. James Cadigan said it didn’t take long for officers to identify the location where the cards were used and, with the help of closed circuit TV, who was allegedly using them.

“What makes it unusual is that someone purchased a lottery ticket that actually was a winner,” he said Friday.

Cadigan said police became aware that the winner may have been heading to the Atlantic Lottery Corp. offices to collect her winnings.

READ MORE: Lower Mainland woman wins whopping $39.5-million lottery

As a result, a 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged Thursday with two counts of possessing a stolen credit card and five counts of fraud.

He added that she did not receive the winnings.

“We’re just happy to reach a conclusion on an investigation where we feel we have grounds to lay charges based on our information,” he said.

Natalie Belliveau, spokeswoman for Atlantic Lottery, said she could not comment on the case because it was before the courts. But she confirmed that the woman would not be allowed to keep the prize money, as per company policy.

“We do advise that Atlantic Lottery only pays prizes for lawfully acquired tickets,” she said in an email.

“The prize amount was $50,000 and, ultimately, if not paid, this amount will go to Atlantic Lottery’s unclaimed prize account and will be used for future prizes. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

The suspect’s luck continued to run out when the 46-year-old driver of the car she took to the lottery corporation’s offices was ticketed for driving while suspended and without insurance, causing her vehicle to be impounded.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts
Next story
Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

Just Posted

New clothing donation bins help support Sylvan Lake Community Partners

Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners has joined together with Clothing for a Cause

VIDEO: Our Lady of the Rosary students perform “Louis la grenouille”

The french play was performed multiple times on Jan. 31 by six different casts.

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Sylvan Lake actor lands role in her first stage production

Carol Davis will perform in “Mama Mia” opening Feb. 7

Risk of dog theft, Serenity Pet Shelter warns Sylvan Lake residents

Members of Serenity Pet Shelter say there is a risk of dog theft in Central Alberta right now

Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu admitted he caused the collision that killed 16 people and injured 13

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

WATCH: Red Deer is fired up for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Kicking off Feb. 15th, the two-week event will feature more than 150 events in 19 sports

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Rimbey RCMP release composite sketch of suspect

Suspect allegedly involved in entering home uninvited and possibly the armed robbery

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

UPDATE: Stettler County and its planner ‘depart ways’ at height of Paradise Shores controversy

His departure not connected to Paradise Shores, says Stettler County Councillor

Most Read