(Photo: Flickr)

Woman charged after allegedly embezzling $700,000 to buy home, vehicle

Calgary police allege Nicole Mann, 35, cashed fraudulent cheques from Colliers Cares Foundation

A former Calgary woman is facing a number of charges after allegedly embezzling more than $700,000 from an Alberta-based foundation and using it to buy a home in Calgary and other items.

Calgary police said Thursday that Nicole Mann, 35, has been charged with fraud and theft over $5,000 as well as laundering the proceeds of crime, following a 10-month investigation.

Police allege Mann wrote fraudulent cheques over four years while working at the Colliers Cares Foundation’s Calgary office, which is a charity division of Colliers International.

Mann allegedly wrote more than 90 cheques to herself, as well as the Canadian Progress Club’s Mount Royal chapter, where she was the treasurer and president at the time.

It is also alleged she forged cheques from the Colliers corporate account to the foundation for $147,000 in an attempt to cover up the alleged fraud.

Police allege Mann used the funds to buy a vehicle, a home in Calgary and two properties in B.C., as well as make other retail purchases.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Jan. 9.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case
Next story
WATCH: Magical Polar Express takes passengers to North Pole

Just Posted

VIDEO: Steffie Woima choir sings for seniors

Steffie Woima’s choir spent the afternoon with seniors at the NexSource Centre on Dec. 19

Sylvan Lake waste collection adjusts for the holidays

Only those on a Tuesday route will be affected

Getting your passport has been made easier

Government of Canada doubles number of locations where Canadians can get their passports

PHOTOS: Sr. girls Lakers score gold in home tournament

The tournament was held at H.J. Cody on Dec. 14 and 15

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Christmas Market showcases home businesses

The Christmas Market was held on Dec. 16 at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre

Environment Canada meteorologist says 2018 was ‘smorgasbord’ of bad events

Smoky skies, countrywide heat wave lead Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather list

Woman charged after allegedly embezzling $700,000 to buy home, vehicle

Calgary police allege Nicole Mann, 35, cashed fraudulent cheques from Colliers Cares Foundation

Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case

Lawyers argued case was ‘irreparably tainted’ by detective’s alleged coaching of potential witness

Putin issues chilling warning on rising nuclear war threat

“There is a trend of lowering the threshold” of using nuclear weapons, Putin said. “Lowering the threshold could lead to a global nuclear catastrophe.”

3 astronauts return from International Space Station

The trio has spent 197 days in space.

NAFTA drama earns Chrystia Freeland CP’s Business Newsmaker of 2018

That white-knuckle ride in 2018 has earned Freeland the title of Canada’s business news maker of the year.

Drugs, guns and cash seized in Red Deer raids

Seven people arrested following ALERT investigation

What makes chickens happy? University of Guelph researchers try to find out

Animal welfare advocates say cruelty begins with birds that have been bred to have breasts so big they can barely walk

A timeline of the cases of Meng Wanzhou and the Canadians detained in China

A third Canadian has been detained in China since Huawei Technologies CFO was arrested in Vancouver

Most Read