Woman charged with attempted murder after hostage stabbed in Alberta law office

Police in Lethbridge, Alta., have charged a 40-year-old woman with attempted murder after a person was taken hostage and stabbed at a law office Thursday.

Investigators say a woman entered the office demanding to speak with a lawyer and, after using the washroom, came out and pointed a gun at two employees.

Police say the suspect, who was also carrying a knife, took a 54-year-old woman into another office while an employee hid under a desk and called 911.

The police tactical team entered the building and found the victim, who had been stabbed several times in the neck.

Police say she was taken to hospital, where she has had surgery and is in stable condition.

Courtney Louise Shaw of Lethbridge faces other several other charges, including aggravated assault and hostage taking.