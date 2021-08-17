RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Woman faces 2nd-degree-murder charge in Leduc incident that left one man dead

Tyra Phillips will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19

A Lac La Biche woman will be back in court later this week after a weekend assault in Leduc left a man dead.

RCMP, Fire and EMS were called to the scene on Sparrow Drive near Airport Road at around 3 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an aggravated assault.

Upon their arrival, they found a seriously wounded man, identified as 44-year-old Patrick Ford of Port Alberni, BC, who died as a result of his injuries.

A female suspect was arrested at the scene.

Thirty-three-year-old Tyra Phillips is charged with second-degree murder, and will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19.

—The Canadian Press

