In this Friday, May 11, 2012,file photo, a Capital One Bank office is shown in New York. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it has opened an investigation into a data breach at Capital One that has affected six million Canadians after receiving complaints from Canadian customers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Lennihan

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

A prominent Ontario personal injury law firm has filed a class action on behalf of Canadians affected by the huge Capital One data breach that was disclosed last week.

Diamond & Diamond’s suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019.

The suit’s representative plaintiff is Rina Del Guidice of Bolton, Ont., who obtained a Costco Wholesale MasterCard through Capital One.

It notes that Capital One also operated credit cards offered by other merchants including the Hudson’s Bay Co.

Capital One has said that as many as six million people in Canada may have been affected by the breach, and that one million social insurance numbers were among the leaked sensitive information.

The statement of claim seeks that the lawsuit be certified as a class action calling for more than $350 million in financial compensation and other forms of relief for the plaintiffs.

The Diamond & Diamond suit has been filed with Ontario Superior Court in Toronto. Another firm said last week that it planned to file a similar class action against Capital One in Vancouver.

Capital One target of massive data breach

The Canadian Press

