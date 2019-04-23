Woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Edmonton highway

Edmonton police say a woman who was on the back of a motorcycle is in critical condition after a crash on a highway in the city’s west end.

Officers responded to the crash on Anthony Henday Drive Monday afternoon.

They say a motorcycle, with two women on it, slowed down as it passed an exit and was hit by a Ford Econoline van.

Police say both women were thrown from the bike, and the van continued forward, hitting a Nissan Altima.

Edmonton police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old woman, is in stable condition, while the passenger, a 28-year-old woman, is in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but charges have not been laid.

It’s the second serious crash involving a motorcycle on that stretch of road this spring.

Last month, a 31-year-old man riding in a group of three was killed when his bike rear-ended a SUV on the same highway.

Edmonton police have charged the two other bikers with careless driving and the SUV driver with failing to maintain the centre of a lane.

The Canadian Press

