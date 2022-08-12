Alberta's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. The president of the Alberta Federation of Labour wants a meeting with the premier and provincial labour minister to ensure workplaces with COVID-19 outbreaks are shut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Woman whose essay wasn’t chosen in Alberta contest wants better apology from judges

A woman who submitted an essay to an Alberta government contest says two judges should not resign over the racist and sexist entry that won third place, but deliver better apologies and change their behaviour.

Emelia Kazakawich, who is 23, says it was concerning to see an essay that said women and men aren’t equal winning a prize.

She says she would like the United Conservative government to respond to her essay, which was not chosen.

Kazakawich posted her essay — which touches on the opioid crisis, health care and quality of life — to Twitter on Thursday.

The third-place essay received backlash this week for urging women to forgo careers and focus on baby-making so the province doesn’t have to bring in more foreigners.

Judges of the contest, UCP MLAs Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk and Jackie Lovely, have been asked to resign by the Alberta NDP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2022

