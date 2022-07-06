Women graduates, those with college educations more likely to access CERB: StatCan

OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada study finds women post-secondary graduates were more likely to receive the Canada Emergency Response Benefit in 2020 than male graduates.

The study also finds that those who graduated in 2018 with college-level educations were more likely to access the benefit than the general working population.

Statistics Canada compared the proportion of 2010 to 2018 graduates who received CERB based on educational and socio-demographic characteristics to the proportion of all workers who received the benefit.

Overall, 2010 to 2018 graduates were less likely to access the benefit than the general working population.

Recent graduates were more likely to have received CERB, with a third of 2018 graduates receiving the benefit compared to a fifth of 2010 graduates.

Those who graduated with a college-level certificate or diploma in 2018 were more likely to receive CERB than other workers, while women were also more likely to access the benefit, both among 2018 graduates and the general working population.