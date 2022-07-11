Sylvan Lake Logo

Work starts today on Festival Street expansion

Town of Sylvan Lake advises of road closures

The Town of Sylvan Lake has advised of upcoming road closures in relation to the Festival Street expansion.

From July 11 to 15, 50A Avenue between 50 Street and 51 Street will be closed for underground ATCO gas line construction. Work will be ongoing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Street improvements, including underground utility work, sidewalk and landscape upgrades, will continue from July 18 to Oct. 15, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Construction schedules are tentative, and subject to weather conditions. For updates, visit www.sylvanlake.ca/NewsHub.

sylvanlake

Road construction sign. (File photo)
