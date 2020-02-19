Packages move along a conveyor belt at the Amazon.com fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey. (Bloomberg/Photo by Bess Adler)

Worker, shocked at future Amazon warehouse in Nisku, has died: family

Colton Quast, 25, was taken to hospital and put in a medically induced coma

A worker who suffered an electric shock at the site of a future Amazon warehouse south of Edmonton has died of his injuries.

A Facebook post by Colton Quast’s mother says her 25-year-old son “passed away peacefully” early Wednesday morning.

Marlyn Quast-Frank wrote that family, friends and Quast’s fiancee were at his side.

Quast, who was an employee of A Circuit Electric Ltd., suffered life-threatening injuries last Thursday while working at the site in Nisku, Alta.

He was taken to hospital where he was put in a medically induced coma.

Occupational Health and Safety was investigating.

Quast’s fiancee, Taylor Churla, also posted on Facebook on Wednesday, saying her heart is broken.

“I lost my best friend, love of my life, future husband. Colton is at peace now,” she wrote.

The Canadian Press

Amazon

