In this June 13, 2017 file photo, a hopper moves dirt in Suncor’s Millennium mine in the oil sands in Fort McMurray Alta. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

World oil demand forecast to suffer biggest drop ever

Recovery possible in second half of the year

  • Apr. 15, 2020 7:24 a.m.
  • News

LONDON — Global demand for oil will fall this year by the most ever due to the economic lockdowns enforced around the world to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 million barrels a day this year is equivalent to a decade’s worth of growth. The agency, which advises nations on energy use, expects the slide in demand to be the most intense this month. In what it calls a “Black April” for the energy market, demand is forecast to drop to its lowest since 1995.

“We may see it was the worst year in the history of global oil markets,” said Fatih Birol, head of the Paris-based IEA.

The price of crude has fallen by over 60% since the start of the year due to a pricing war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and then the economic devastation wrought by the virus outbreak. It fell further on Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark hitting a new 18-year low of under $20 a barrel and raising questions about the efficacy of a global pact reached this week to reduce oversupply.

While the cheaper energy can be helpful for consumers and energy-hungry businesses, it is below the cost of production. That is eating away at the state finances of oil-producing countries, many of whom are relatively poor economies, and pushing companies to bankruptcy. With broad limits on travel and business, many consumers are unable to take advantage of the low prices anyway.

Birol said that this week’s deal by OPEC and other countries to reduce global output by some 9.7 million barrels a day will help stabilize the situation somewhat.

On top of those cuts, countries like China, India, South Korea and the United States will look to buy more oil to store away in strategic reserves.

And the slide in oil prices is already reducing production in many non-OPEC countries as the cost of pumping crude exceeds the return from selling it on the market. Such declines in the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Norway amount to a decline of 3.5 million barrels a day.

The IEA says there could be a recovery in the second half of the year though it would be gradual and there remains a lot of uncertainty over how the pandemic will continue to affect the global economy.

The price of oil dropped after the IEA estimates. The U.S. benchmark was down 3.8% at $19.34 a barrel, while the Brent international contract was down 5.2% at $28.04 a barrel.

By The Associated Press

oil & gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s emissions count jumped 15 million tonnes in 2018, report shows
Next story
Lacombe Parade of gratitude supports workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle

Just Posted

Sylvan Laker named Central Alberta Buccaneers’ head coach

Geoff Rambaut has years of coaching experience under his belt and was once a Buccaneer himself

138 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Alberta

No new cases in central zone

Alberta lacrosse season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

ALA announced the entire box lacrosse season would be cancelled for the 2020 season

Province expanding testing eligibility to any Albertan with fever, sore throat, cough

Alberta declares 81 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total at 1,732

Sylvan Lake Sobeys partners with fire department to deliver groceries during pandemic

Sylvan Lake Fire Department is delivering groceries to seniors two days a week

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Lacombe Parade of gratitude supports workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle

LPS working with several organizations to show support for front line essential workers

World oil demand forecast to suffer biggest drop ever

Recovery possible in second half of the year

Canada’s emissions count jumped 15 million tonnes in 2018, report shows

Federal report released

Bank of Canada set to detail impact of COVID-19, outlook for economy

Announcement coming

Limited data on ventilator use for COVID-19 patients: respiratory therapist

Canada has about seven or eight ventilators per 100,000 people

Trudeau promises $130M in COVID-19 aid for vulnerable northern communities

Trudeau promises $130M in COVID-19 aid for vulnerable northern communities

Government enacts stricter quarantine measures for returnees to Canada

Government enacts stricter quarantine measures for returnees to Canada

Mass gathering: Cancellation of Saskatchewan drive-in church service questioned

Mass gathering: Cancellation of Saskatchewan drive-in church service questioned

Most Read