Trainer Jack Darling works Bulldog Hanover during workouts at Classy Lanes Training Centre in Puslinch, Ont., in a September 2021 handout photo. Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michael Burns **MANDATORY CREDIT**

World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover.

The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group.

The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont.

Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine Mohawk Park in October, which was also the horse’s final race on Canadian soil. Bulldog Hanover, driven by New Zealand’s Dexter Dunn, posted a stakes-record time of 1:46.4 that also tied the Canadian and track marks.

The victory came after Bulldog Hanover was upset by Allywag Hanover in the Allerage Farms Open Pace at The Red Mile on Oct. 29, snapping an 11-race win streak.

On July 16, Bulldog Hanover captured the US$500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 at the Meadowlands. The four-year-old added the C$650,000 Canadian Pacing Derby at Mohawk Park on Sept. 3.

Not bad, considering co-owner/trainer Jack Darling of Cambridge, Ont., purchased Bulldog Hanover for $28,000 at the 2019 Harrisburg yearling sale. In the spring of 2021, Brad Grant of Milton, Ont., also became a co-owner of Bulldog Hanover.

This past season, Bulldog Hanover won 14 races in 16 starts with more than $1.8 million in earnings.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. officer who died in avalanche posthumously promoted to detective, funeral hears

Just Posted

Palo Park is slated to see some improvements in the coming months. Facebook photo
Town looking for feedback on Palo Park improvements

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

The Strathcona Cup as shown on the tour website.
Scottish invasion of curlers coming to Sylvan Lake

Defence lawyer Maurice Collard (left) with Glen Carritt outside Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday shortly after assault and mischief charges laid after an alleged altercation during a Freedom Convoy rally in February 2022 were dropped by the Crown prosecutor. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Charges dropped against 2022 Freedom Convoy organizer