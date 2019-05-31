World’s Largest Lure unveiled at sneak peek in Lacombe

The soon-to-be World’s Largest Lure was unveiled at sneak peek held at Lacombe’s Thompson-Pallister Bait Co. Todd Colin Vaughan/Black Press

Lacombe is one step closer to being home of the world’s largest Lure after a sneak peek was held at Thompson-Pallister Bait Co.

The lure, which is based on the famous five-of-diamonds design is 28.5 ft. tall and over 10 ft. across and will be unveiled to the general public on June 1 at Len Thompson Pond.

Brad Pallister, general manager and co-owner of Thompson-Pallister Bait Co. said the idea came from one of his employees.

“He drove home to northern Alberta and drove past the biggest egg, the biggest this and the biggest that. he said you guys should do the worlds largest lure and that is how it started,” Pallister said.

From there Pallister and his team — which included support from the Lacombe Fish and Game Association, the Echo Lacombe Energy grant Fund and the City of Lacombe – looked to find someone to weld their dream together. Pallister initially looked at companies in Edmonton and Calgary, who said they couldn’t do it, before turning to Comet Welding Ltd. in Lacombe — who were eager to take on the project.

Devon Hulsman, general manager at Comet, said idea was appealing right away.

“We had to think about it and think about whether it’s possible,” Hulsman said. “We said we would give it a shot and we kept in on the down-low in the beginning to see if we could actually do it.

“We made prototypes and as we became more knowledgeable from building those, we decided it was possible.”

Comet brought in the metal to their shop and it didn’t come out until the project was completed and taken over to Thompson-Pallister Bait Co. for the sneak peak. Hulsman said the project required hundreds of hours and work from his entire 14-person team.

“This is a one-of-a-kind thing that you will remember forever,” he said. “We have done different projects along the way but definitely nothing like this.

“We are super proud as a team to be a part of this and put our name on it. It is massive and we hope it will bring a lot of attention to the community.”

The completed week, once certified by the Guinness Book of Records, will overtake the current largest lure — which is around 16 ft. and located in Florida.

“For us the, the family heritage and history is really important and for us to be able to solidify it with a monument that obtains world’s largest status is pretty cool,” Pallister said. “I think I am going to get really excited when it is finally up.’

The design is a celebration of the legacy of Len Thompson — Pallister’s grandfather who designed the five-of-diamonds in 1951 and the lure will be located on Len Thompson Pond.

“Almost 40 per cent of what comes out of our factory has the five-of-diamonds on it, so it is very important to us,” Pallister said.

The official unveiling on June 1 will coincide with the annual Kids Can Catch at Len Thompson Pond from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Accessible fishing is so important, the pond is right here in town and if this monument can help with that — that is a huge reason why we did this,” Pallister said.

He added, “It will be very visible coming into town from 2A. You won’t be able to miss it.”



