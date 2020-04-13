WWII Veteran celebrated his 98 birthday from his porch with a community parade in his honour

York and his wife watch his birthday parade from his front porch. Photo submitted by Linda Smith.

Bundled against the chill of the wind, Edgar York and his wife sat on their front porch Saturday April 11, after learning that some family and friends may drive by to wish him a happy birthday.

What wasn’t expected was the sheer amount of community and family support that showed up to drive by with their well wishes and love.

Members of the Wetaskiwin Royal Canadian Legion Branch 86 started the parade, marching past York’s home with their flags held high. York is a WWII veteran and a long-standing member of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Other participants of York’s birthday parade included City of Wetaskiwin Mayor Tyler Gandam with the Wetaskiwin Fire Department, Wetaskiwin RCMP and Peace Officers, and Camrose’s country music radio station CFCW. This show of community support was in addition to York’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and friends.

In total just over 50 people drove out to celebrate York turning 98.

Watch York’s birthday parade here

York was thrilled to see horses as part of the parade because he is of the mindset that it isn’t a parade without horses. A mentality derived from his rodeo days as a bronc rider before WWII.

After happy birthday was sung, a sing along commenced. York chose to sing “You Are My Sunshine,” with his family and friends because he felt that they were his sunshine making him happy in these days when the skies are grey.

York said it was all “very impressive,” and “I felt like a celebrity!”

The community came together during a time of uncertainty to bring a smile and a great big happy birthday to York, who will cherish his birthday parade forever.

“Thank you to all!” York said.



