Year-long investigation results in second degree murder charge

A second degree murder charge has been laid in a 2018 fatal pedestrian collision.

Kyle Littlechild of Maskawcis, 27, was arrested on July 4, 2019, for the incident that occurred on July 6, 2018, that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Delaina Lace Cutarm. Cutarm was struck by a vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m. and died at the scene.

Maskwacis RCMP responded to the scene on Schoolhouse Road in Maskwacis. The RCMP Forensic Identification Section and Collision Reconstructionist also attended to provide assistance with processing the scene.

It was determined that the incident was a homicide. An autopsy was conducted on July 10, 2018 and the RCMP reported that Cutarm’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The Edmonton RCMP Major Crime Unit (MCU) became involved and worked with the Maskwacis RCMP in the year-long investigation.

Littlechild has been remanded in custody and is schedule to appear in Provincial Court of Alberta in Wetaskiwin on July 9, 2019.