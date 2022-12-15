The moms and tots swim is taking a break for the holidays. (Photo submitted)

Yoga night planned for local ladies

Breathe, fun and community will be the theme of Sylvan Lake Community Partners second ladies night, Dec. 18.

The SLCPA recently launched a monthly Ladies Night event, featuring a different activity each month. The first ladies night in November was a paint night.

“It’s a little something for women to take a bit of stress off themselves and to enjoy something different,” said Cinzia Cappella, vice-chair of the SLCPA, prior to the November event. “Come out with your mom, your girlfriends, your sister. Once a month, it’s something they can count on and make plans for.”

There is a nominal fee of $10 for the event which starts at 7 p.m. at the Community Partners office at 4936 50 Ave. Up to 20 women can enjoy a one hour yoga class and refreshments.

“The program is designed for women to try something new at a low cost that may be of interest to them. And for moms or ladies to get out and meet new women in the community,” said Cappella.

Another Community Partners program, the popular moms and tots swim, is taking a break for Christmas, restarting January 10 at Nexsource Centre on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information, call Community Partners at 403-887-9989 or see their Facebook www.facebook.com/SLCommunityPartners/

