Students from four Chinook’s Edge School Division high schools are already college graduates, after completing the first-ever Health Care Aide dual credit program. (Photo contributed)

Young health-care aide takes on pandemic

Chinook’s Edge School Division dual credit program

Catlin MacArthur was only 17 years old, but had been working as a health-care aide for a couple of months when the COVID-19 crisis struck Alberta.

Was she scared? Yes. But the now-18-year-old woman said she was thankful to be part of the health-care system during this extraordinary time.

“It’s such a good experience. I’m very lucky to have graduated when I did in order to be working during the pandemic,” said MacArthur, who lives in Leslieville.

Spoken like a true health-care hero.

The teen graduated from the health-care aide program at Chinook’s Edge School Division in January, and was soon on the job at the Good Samaritan Clearwater Centre continuing care facility in Rocky Mountain House.

Students from H.J. Cody High School in Sylvan Lake, Spruce View School, Sundre High and Ecole Innisfail High completed the certificate program through Red Deer College to become post-secondary graduates before they graduated from high school.

The fast-paced program ran from September to January, with several courses and two practicums in health-care facilities.

MacArthur said her employer has taken extra precautions and nobody at Clearwater Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff wear full personal protective equipment all the time, and change their equipment between any interactions with residents. Staff get their temperature screened before, during and after work, and must pass regular breathing tests.

“I think my management team is doing a pretty good job at keeping us all safe,” she said.

Related:

Central zone recoveries keep climbing

Woman scared for brother in Calgary long-term care home with COVID-19 deaths

She said many of the residents she works with are no longer capable of understanding what is happening, but some are well aware of the dangers of COVID-19.

“We definitely do have a couple residents who are very cognizant. They do have TVs in their rooms. They can watch everything.

“We have had residents think that they had (COVID-19). They have been tested, as per their request. Tests came back negative. You just have to be there for them, because it’s scary.”

MacArthur said she always wanted to be part of the health-care system, and was leaning towards becoming a paramedic. Both her brother and mother are paramedics, and her sister is a nurse.

“It runs in the family.”

Hired as a casual worker, MacArthur said she is working full-time hours because health-care aides can no longer work at more than one facility, and some want to be at home to care for their children and have taken time off.

She said health care may be a tough industry, but it’s exciting and never the same. She believes the pandemic isn’t likely to frighten many workers away.

“I’m sure if people could go back in time and choose a different career knowing this was going to happen, most of them would not.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clearview Public Schools donated $89,000 to the Stettler Food Bank
Next story
Wellness tips, resources for children during COVID-19

Just Posted

Young health-care aide takes on pandemic

Chinook’s Edge School Division dual credit program

Sylvan Lake brewery producing hand sanitizer during pandemic

Snake Lake Brewing Co. will continue to produce the hand sanitizer as long as there is a need

Central zone recoveries keep climbing

Alberta confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in last 24 hours

Sylvan Lake Bears’ coach recipient of Football Alberta award

John Flinn, defensive coordinator, was honoured with the Atom/Peewee Coach of the Year Award

Town of Sylvan Lake proposes 2020 property taxes to remain unchanged

At a recent council meeting the first reading of the 2020 Tax Bylaw was passed

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada

Summer Cruisin’: Car culture gets a new lease as cultural events turn to ‘pod’ life

Summer Cruisin’: Car culture gets a new lease as cultural events turn to ‘pod’ life

US health officials quietly release more reopening guidance

US health officials quietly release more reopening guidance

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

NHL coaches on life behind the bench: ‘It’s a really emotional place’

NHL coaches on life behind the bench: ‘It’s a really emotional place’

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

2 accused of smuggling ex-Nissan boss out of Japan in a box

2 accused of smuggling ex-Nissan boss out of Japan in a box

Most Read