Young Red Deer homicide victim is remembered as a caring friend

Red Deer homicide victim Kyler Corriveau is being remembered as a “country boy, lost in the city” who never abandoned his friends in need.

The 25-year-old Eckville-area native had gone missing in Red Deer on Dec. 15.

On Tuesday, Red Deer RCMP say Corriveau’s body was discovered on Sunday in the southeast part of the city. His death is being investigated by police as a homicide.

Jessica Taylor, a friend of Corriveau’s for more than a decade, said she’s devastated by the news. She had grown very concerned when her calls to his cellphone went unanswered for several weeks.

His death and the questions around it, were “a big shock, a very big shock…I’ve been crying every morning,” said Taylor.

She described Corriveau as “a happy-go-lucky guy” and doesn’t know why anyone would want to harm him. “He was always happy to see a smile on other people’s faces.”

Corriveau — who had attended David Thompson High School — grew up around horses and loved to ride. He also enjoyed photography, cooking, and hanging out with his dog and his family.

While the young man had a recent brush with the law, his friends say he was intent on overcoming his addiction and getting sober.

On Wednesday, Corriveau was remembered for his many kindnesses.

His heart-broken girlfriend, Tylin Bateman, described “Sky” as a sensitive “country boy, lost in the city.

“He loved everybody, and always wanted to help,” she said.

“My two kids got the chance to call him Uncle Sky, and he was the best uncle a child could ever ask for.”

Taylor recalled Corriveau coming by her house with food and words of encouragement when she was sick with influenza a year ago.

Corriveau was similarly remembered on Bray Dupe’s Facebook posting as the only friend who visited while Dupe was recovering in hospital with a broken back.

“He sat and even slept in a chair in the room with me till the day I got out. I couldn’t ask for any more of a brother. I owe him the world,” stated Dupe on Facebook.

“Kyler definitely made a deep impact on everyone’s lives,” said Bateman, who recently learned he had been planning to surprise her with a proposal, but never got the chance.

“Don’t ever let life pass you by,” she added. “You never know when it could come to an end.”

Corriveau is survived by his mother and a younger sister.



