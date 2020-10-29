Young Sylvan Lake residents ask for lights to be added to walking trails

Three young Sylvan Lake residents appeared before Council recently to present their ask

Three young Sylvan Lake residents are asking for lights to be added to the walking trail system to make them safer and less scary at night. Photo by @workinonmyfitness72

Three young Sylvan Lake residents appeared before Council recently to give their case for lighting being added to the walking trails.

The three said the realization lighting is needed on the walking trails came from a social studies project in school.

They were asked to find something that could make Sylvan Lake a better place to live. After researching the need for extra lighting, the three brought their presentation to Council to consider.

“We aren’t asking for every path to be lit, we think it should be the most popular or most used paths,” they told Council, adding “we could survey residents about which are the most used paths.”

The trio gave options to look at to pay for the additional lighting as well.

They said walking on the paths later in the day can be scary and unsafe, siting they have heard stories about some being attacked on the walking paths at night.

Town Council said they were very proud of the trio for coming before them and presenting their case.

In addition, they said they were impressed with the amount of work they put into their presentation, including coming up with options to pay for the increase lighting.

The council thanked the three for bring this need to their attention, as they were unaware it was a problem.

Mayor Sean McIntyre requested Town staff look into options to increase lighting on some of the pathways, but was warned it would be a costly endeavour.

Town Council and staff are preparing the 2021 budget. Comments like this presentation, and those presented in the Budget Input-Collecting Survey will be reviewed for the budget.