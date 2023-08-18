The competition is open to youth under 21 years of age who have previously qualified in other events. (Carson Ellis photo)

The competition is open to youth under 21 years of age who have previously qualified in other events. (Carson Ellis photo)

Youth Agriculture Show returns to Bashaw

  • Aug. 18, 2023 2:22 p.m.
  • News

By Carson Ellis

For the Bashaw Star

The Bashaw Agricultural Show returned this week at the Bashaw Agricultural grounds. This year marks the 30th year of the event in Bashaw.

Although the show is open to those under 21, participants must qualify in one of 3 previous events; there is the UFA Youth Supreme Quest, the Canadian Western Show Team Judging and the National Young Cattlemen’s which is an aggregate competition itself. Once contestants qualify at one of these events, they are eligible to participate in the Bashaw show.

This year there are 238 youths registered in the event with just under 100 kids aged nine and under. Participants come from all over Western Canada, though one participant this year is from Austria. In addition to the competitors taking part, there are also 214 head of cattle at the show.

Thursday’s program started with announcements at 8 a.m. with the clipping portion of the show beginning at 8:30. Pee Wee contestants took part in both the clipping and grooming events in the agricultural grounds pole barn. Contestants from the National Young Cattlemen event were judged first for clipping, followed by the grooming event from the Mighty Mites. Afterward, Pee Wee grooming took place.

Meanwhile, both senior and junior clipping were held in the agriculture ground barns. Participants would bring their animals out for pre-inspection in three separate groups for each age category. After returning to their stalls, they would begin the tedious task of clipping their animals while the other groups were brought out.

Event judges then toured the grounds inspecting the progress. After a set time, the groups then returned to the show pen for the final inspection. Judges then awarded winners and reserve titles for each event.

The Agriculture Show runs from Wednesday, Aug. 17 to Saturday, Aug. 19. Other events taking place include Western Canadian Show Team Judging Showmanship, Junior Marketing Challenge, as well as Cow Camp activities for the younger groups. There is also a cook-off supper on Thursday evening.

News

 

The Bashaw Agriculture Show runs from Aug. 16-19. (Carson Ellis photo)

The Bashaw Agriculture Show runs from Aug. 16-19. (Carson Ellis photo)

The Bashaw Agriculture Show is back this week! (Carson Ellis photo)

The Bashaw Agriculture Show is back this week! (Carson Ellis photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE 2: Collision at Highway 12 and 36 in Paintearth County

Just Posted

The 50 Ave. construction project is currently on schedule with more updates expected to come. (photo from the engage.sylvanlake website)
Progess is being made on the 50 Ave construction project

SLAM into Fall will be held at Gulls field on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Artisan Market Facebook page)
The Sylvan Lake artisan market is returning soon

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Black Press file photo)
Recent Sylvan Lake Ambulatory Care closures cause concern

Gulls’ shortstop Jonah Weisner swings at a pitch against the Okotoks Dawgs during Game 2 of the WCBL West Finals on Saturday at Gulls Stadium. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls disappointed following playoff exit, but believe in team’s future