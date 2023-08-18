Youth Agriculture Show returns to Bashaw

By Carson Ellis

The Bashaw Agricultural Show returned this week at the Bashaw Agricultural grounds. This year marks the 30th year of the event in Bashaw.

Although the show is open to those under 21, participants must qualify in one of 3 previous events; there is the UFA Youth Supreme Quest, the Canadian Western Show Team Judging and the National Young Cattlemen’s which is an aggregate competition itself. Once contestants qualify at one of these events, they are eligible to participate in the Bashaw show.

This year there are 238 youths registered in the event with just under 100 kids aged nine and under. Participants come from all over Western Canada, though one participant this year is from Austria. In addition to the competitors taking part, there are also 214 head of cattle at the show.

Thursday’s program started with announcements at 8 a.m. with the clipping portion of the show beginning at 8:30. Pee Wee contestants took part in both the clipping and grooming events in the agricultural grounds pole barn. Contestants from the National Young Cattlemen event were judged first for clipping, followed by the grooming event from the Mighty Mites. Afterward, Pee Wee grooming took place.

Meanwhile, both senior and junior clipping were held in the agriculture ground barns. Participants would bring their animals out for pre-inspection in three separate groups for each age category. After returning to their stalls, they would begin the tedious task of clipping their animals while the other groups were brought out.

Event judges then toured the grounds inspecting the progress. After a set time, the groups then returned to the show pen for the final inspection. Judges then awarded winners and reserve titles for each event.

The Agriculture Show runs from Wednesday, Aug. 17 to Saturday, Aug. 19. Other events taking place include Western Canadian Show Team Judging Showmanship, Junior Marketing Challenge, as well as Cow Camp activities for the younger groups. There is also a cook-off supper on Thursday evening.

