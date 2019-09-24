Youth from Lacombe dies in hospital after weekend crash near Ponoka

Two male patients were airlifted by STARS

A 17-year-old male from Lacombe has passed away after a two-vehicle collision on secondary Hwy. 795 near Hwy. 53 west of Ponoka on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The driver died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Sept. 22.

RCMP responded to the scene at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 21. According to the RCMP’s investigation, a southbound sedan crossed the centre line and struck a northbound pickup truck.

The driver, and another teenager, a 16-year-old male passenger of the sedan, were air lifted by STARS.

STARS Air Ambulance media relations confirmed Sept. 21 that two of its helicopters had transported the two passengers to the University of Alberta Hospital.

One helicopter was dispatched from Calgary, and the second was dispatched from Edmonton.

A 54-year-old man, the lone occupant of the pickup truck, was examined at the scene by EMS and released.

An RCMP Collision Re-constructionist attended the scene to assist the investigation.

No charges are anticipated in this incident.