Kilie Saddleback was last seen Aug. 1 and police believe the 14-year-old may be in the Maskwacis area. Image: RCMP

Youth gone missing

Wetaskiwin girl last seen before August long weekend

The public are being asked to be on the watch for a 14-year-old girl that went missing just prior to the long weekend.

Wetaskiwin RCMP issued a release on Aug. 7 to request help in locating Kilie Saddleback.

Saddleback was last seen in Wetaskiwin on Aug. 1 and it is possible that she is in the Maskwacis area.

Kilie is described as Indigenous and last seen with short, pink dyed hair while wearing an orange t-shirt and a multi-coloured plaid sweater.

Anyone that has seen her or knows where she may be are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment at (780) 312-7267 or the local police service.

Anonymous callers can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online to www.P3Tips.com.

