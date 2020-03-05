A man runs across the Carcross Dunes in Carcross, Yukon, on Monday, July 2, 2018. Once Yukon residents spring their clocks forward this weekend, there will be no turning back. The Yukon Government says the territory will end the practice of seasonal time changes, and remain on Pacific daylight time all year round. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Yukon adopts permanent daylight time as consultation wins overwhelming support

In winter B.C. will be one hour behind the territory

Once Yukon residents spring their clocks forward this weekend, there will be no turning back.

The Yukon government says the territory will end the practice of seasonal time changes and remain on Pacific daylight time all year round.

The decision released late Wednesday follows public consultations that started in January, resulting in more responses than any other public-input campaign the territory has conducted.

A government statement says the survey drew more than 4,800 responses, and 93 per cent requested an end to the fall and spring time changes.

Of those, 70 per cent favoured permanent daylight time.

ALSO READ: Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

This means in winter, the Eastern time zone will be only two hours ahead of the territory. But British Columbia will be one hour behind and Alaska will trail by two hours.

B.C. as well as the U.S. states of Washington, Oregon and California have discussed adopting permanent daylight time, but have not made the change.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Yukon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Warren ends 2020 presidential bid after Super Tuesday rout
Next story
Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit charge five and execute search warrant

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP reminds you to wear your seatbelt at all times

‘In 2019, Alberta RCMP issued over 9,000 tickets to vehicle drivers and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt’

Sylvan Lake Wranglers clinch Game 7, heading to division final

The Wrangler beat the Red Deer Viper in Game 7 of the semi-final series

Sylvan Lake celebrating spring’s arrival with The Meltdown

The Meltdown is a re-worked and improved version of last year’s Kites on Ice event

Eckville author pens thoughtful look at faith, religion and God in first book

Clinton Bezan published his first book “Truth Cries Out” in early February

David Thompson High School to house K-12 students

The temporary arrangement allows construction of new high school and elementary school

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

The risk of community transmission of the virus is still considered low in Canada

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit charge five and execute search warrant

CADCRU located a stolen truck at a residential property while patrolling a known crime hotspot

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

It’s up to all Wet’suwet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde

The focus of the draft agreement is Wet’suwet’en rights and land title

Alberta to fund $100M to upgrade operating suites, reduce surgery wait lists

Health Minister says that will mean about 30,000 more surgeries yearly by 2023

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigating suspicious death

Male was confirmed deceased at the scene

PODCAST: Super Tuesday with Burman University Politicial Scientist Marc Froese

The Expert welcomes frequent collaborator to discuss US Democratic Primary

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Most Read