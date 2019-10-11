Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

A man runs across the Carcross Dunes in Carcross, Yukon, on Monday, July 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Members of Yukon’s legislature have voted unanimously to declare a climate emergency.

The vote adds Yukon to the growing list of nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments, including the House of Commons and the Province of Quebec, that have declared climate emergencies in Canada over the last year.

Yukon joined the list when a Liberal government motion recognizing the existence of a climate emergency was amended by New Democrat Opposition Leader Kate White to include the declaration of a climate emergency.

Environment Minister Pauline Frost told the house the Yukon government recognizes climate change has hit the territory hard.

Councillors in Whitehorse voted last month to declare a climate emergency, while the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in the northwestern corner of Yukon, made a similar declaration in May, the first community north of the Arctic Circle to do so.

“The actions governments, including ours, need to take have impacts. Actions will call on our government to change the way it does business,” Frost said.

The Yukon government website says climate change has a greater and faster impact on the North than other parts of the world.

READ MORE: Trudeau, Scheer navigate climate marches that dominate federal campaign

It says Yukon’s average temperature has increased by 2 C over the last half century and winter temperatures have increased by 4 C, which the statement says is twice the rate of change in southern Canada.

The effect of weather extremes such as flooding and fires or melting sea ice and permafrost, have damaged roads and infrastructure, limited access to certain foods and challenged traditional activities of Yukon’s First Nations as wildlife patterns shift, says the statement. (CKRW)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake man charged in wife’s death appears in court

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man charged in wife’s death appears in court

Satnam Singh Sandhu made his second appearance in Red Deer Provincial Court Friday morning

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Lacombe Chamber hosts election forum at LMC

LPC, CPC, PPC and NDP battle for Red Deer-Lacombe votes

NDP candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe committed to creating new green jobs

Lauren Pezzella says the country needs to diversify away from fossil fuels

Red Deer-Lacombe PPC candidate looking to put people back to work

Laura-Lynn Thompson says constituents need jobs and pipelines to bring prosperity back to Alberta

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Jo(E) Social Media’s Joe Whitbread

Discussion focuses on the past, present and future of our social interactions online

Ponoka forum sees three candidates take part

Election day looms on Oct. 21

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Most Read