Yukon moving to next pandemic phase, allows people to expand household bubbles

WHITEHORSE — Yukon is set to move into its next phase of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, easing restrictions on so-called family bubbles, social gatherings and sports.

The government announced Wednesday that starting Aug. 1, Yukon residents can increase their household bubbles from one additional family to another 15 people in three to five families.

Indoor social gatherings remained limited at 10 with physical distancing required, although events in rented spaces with a maximum of 50 people will be allowed as long as the rules are followed.

Seated outdoor events with 100 people, such as weddings, will also be allowed.

Athletes will be able to return to play and the territory says public health officials will meet with sports organizations to plan a safe return to activities this fall.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver says his government will continue to take a measured approach to lifting restrictions based on the advice of the chief medical officer of health.

The territory says this will be the longest of the reopening stages, lasting until a vaccine is developed to prevent the novel coronavirus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

