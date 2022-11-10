FILE - Quebec suffered its first defeat at the 2022 Canadian mixed curling championship in surprising fashion, dropping an 8-0 decision to previously winless Yukon in Wednesday's early draw. Team Quebec’s Felix Asselin makes a shot at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Yukon posts 8-0 upset over Quebec at Canadian mixed curling championship

Quebec suffered its first defeat at the 2022 Canadian mixed curling championship in surprising fashion, dropping an 8-0 decision to previously winless Yukon in Wednesday’s early draw.

Yukon, skipped by Terry Miller, put the game away with a steal of three in the fifth end.

Miller’s team opened with the hammer and scored two in the first end.

Yukon followed with steals of one in the third and fourth, setting up the big fifth end.

Felix Asselin’s Quebec rink conceded after giving up another steal of one in the sixth.

Quebec recovered with a 7-4 win over New Brunswick’s Grant Odishaw in the evening draw. Asselin’s rink reclaimed top spot in Group A with a 5-1 record.

New Brunwick, who posted a 7-6 win over Saskatchewan’s Shaun Meachem Wednesday morning, sat second at 4-2 by the end of the day.

Saskatchewan (3-3) lost again in the evening draw, dropping an 8-7 decision to British Columbia (4-2).

Yukon (2-4) picked up its second win of the day with a 7-6 win over Nunavut’s Peter Mackey (1-5) in the afternoon draw.

In other scores Wednesday evening, Scott McDonald’s Ontario rink (4-2) downed Corey Chambers of Manitoba (2-4) by a score of 6-4. Also, Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories (5-1) bested Paul Flemming of Nova Scotia (4-2) 7-4.

