Yukon set to ease border controls on Wednesday

Yukon set to ease border controls on Wednesday

WHITEHORSE — The Yukon government is easing some border control measures established to keep COVID-19 from spreading in the territory.

As Yukon enters the second phase of its recovery plan on Wednesday, residents of Yukon, British Columbia, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut can enter the territory without having to self-isolate, provided they can confirm they have not travelled elsewhere in the past 14 days.

Yukon says they have shown good results in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All other Canadian residents may enter Yukon starting Wednesday, but they must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, with a few exceptions for critical workers and people travelling through the territory.

The territorial government says the exemption from self-isolating may change to include other places based on their case counts, outbreaks and mitigation measures.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Yukon since April 20 and all 11 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Since the gates shut in March we have been able to fend off outbreaks and kept the numbers of cases to a minimum,” Dr. Brendan Hanley, the chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“I am confident we are prepared to meet this new challenge of living with COVID-19 while progressively restoring our overall health.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Yukon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Order restricting entry to Canada extended to July 31 as COVID-19 worries remain
Next story
Fauci, CDC chief raise concerns about full airline flights

Just Posted

BREAKING: Alberta confirms 41 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Province provides update

Regular maintenance and upgrades took place while Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre closed

The NexSource Centre reopens July 5 with changes and and maximum capacities in place

Central zone has four active COVID-19 cases

No active cases in City of Lacombe, Red Deer County, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County

Sylvan Lake Catholic schools part of “social justice projects”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools assisted a list of organizations including Bethany Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake woman ranked nationally in off-road enduro racing

Courtney Schmale has finished third in the Canadian Motorcycle Association’s Women’s Expert class

Alberta businesswoman named lieutenant-governor, first Muslim in role in Canada

Alberta businesswoman named lieutenant-governor, first Muslim in role in Canada

Winnipeg woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Winnipeg woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Democracies must unite to share intel in disinformation fight, LeBlanc says

Democracies must unite to share intel in disinformation fight, LeBlanc says

Family of Montreal man killed by police hope protests bring change to policing

Family of Montreal man killed by police hope protests bring change to policing

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Cornwallis debate: Coast guard working with Indigenous group to change ship name

Cornwallis debate: Coast guard working with Indigenous group to change ship name

Security Council trying again for first COVID-19 resolution

Security Council trying again for first COVID-19 resolution

Fauci, CDC chief raise concerns about full airline flights

Fauci, CDC chief raise concerns about full airline flights

Most Read