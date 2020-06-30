Yukon set to ease border controls on Wednesday

WHITEHORSE — The Yukon government is easing some border control measures established to keep COVID-19 from spreading in the territory.

As Yukon enters the second phase of its recovery plan on Wednesday, residents of Yukon, British Columbia, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut can enter the territory without having to self-isolate, provided they can confirm they have not travelled elsewhere in the past 14 days.

Yukon says they have shown good results in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All other Canadian residents may enter Yukon starting Wednesday, but they must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, with a few exceptions for critical workers and people travelling through the territory.

The territorial government says the exemption from self-isolating may change to include other places based on their case counts, outbreaks and mitigation measures.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Yukon since April 20 and all 11 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Since the gates shut in March we have been able to fend off outbreaks and kept the numbers of cases to a minimum,” Dr. Brendan Hanley, the chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“I am confident we are prepared to meet this new challenge of living with COVID-19 while progressively restoring our overall health.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Yukon