Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, Friday Dec. 6, 2019 at Trudeau's office in Ottawa. Yukon's government has announced it will be joining the federal government and other provinces in observing a national day of mourning to coincide with the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Yukon to observe one-day holiday on Monday for Queen’s funeral, schools closed

Yukon’s government has announced it will be joining the federal government and other provinces in observing a national day of mourning to coincide with the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The territory says there will be a one-time holiday for public-sector employees, while public schools and other public-facing services will be closed on Monday, Sept. 19.

The territory says in a statement that private-sector employers and other levels of government are encouraged to observe the day of mourning in ways that are suitable for their employees and operations.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a federal holiday for the day of the funeral and several other provinces, including B.C., the Atlantic provinces and Manitoba, said they would be closing government offices.

Saskatchewan, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec are not recognizing the holiday.

Premier Sandy Silver says in the statement that ensuring Yukoners have the opportunity to mourn the passing of the queen is an important part of cherishing and honouring her legacy.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II led an exceptional life dedicated to public service and helping Canadians. On behalf of all Yukoners, I extend our sympathies once again to all members of the Royal Family,” Silver says in the statement.

Previous story
California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations
Next story
Infowars lawyer: ‘There were false statements’ on Sandy Hook

Just Posted

Britain’s King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP)
Alberta declares provincial day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, no statutory holiday

Tyler Johnston during the biking portion of the Penticton Ironman competition. (Photo submitted)
Sylvan Laker finished 11th in BC Ironman competition

Wranglers players during the 2022/2023 season try outs. The team battled the Beaumont Chiefs this past weekend. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Wranglers start strong with two pre-season wins

Ain Lee, 8, took first place in her category in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour tournament in Sylvan Lake. (Photo submitted)
Young golfers teed off in Sylvan Lake