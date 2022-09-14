Yukon to observe one-day holiday on Monday for Queen’s funeral, schools closed

Yukon’s government has announced it will be joining the federal government and other provinces in observing a national day of mourning to coincide with the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The territory says there will be a one-time holiday for public-sector employees, while public schools and other public-facing services will be closed on Monday, Sept. 19.

The territory says in a statement that private-sector employers and other levels of government are encouraged to observe the day of mourning in ways that are suitable for their employees and operations.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a federal holiday for the day of the funeral and several other provinces, including B.C., the Atlantic provinces and Manitoba, said they would be closing government offices.

Saskatchewan, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec are not recognizing the holiday.

Premier Sandy Silver says in the statement that ensuring Yukoners have the opportunity to mourn the passing of the queen is an important part of cherishing and honouring her legacy.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II led an exceptional life dedicated to public service and helping Canadians. On behalf of all Yukoners, I extend our sympathies once again to all members of the Royal Family,” Silver says in the statement.