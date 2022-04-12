The Yukon provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Yukon’s snow survey shows record high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Yukon provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Yukon’s snow survey shows record high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Yukon’s record snowpack adds potential for flooding during ice breakup

April survey usually represents the peak snow levels in most of the territory

Yukon’s snow survey shows record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors.

The bulletin says eight of 11 basins have the highest snowpack ever recorded, while the remaining three have above-average snow.

The Yukon government bulletin says record snow in watersheds increases the potential for flooding during river ice breakup and spring snowmelt.

While snowpack is one risk factor for flooding in spring, the bulletin says timing of snowmelt and rain events is also an important factor in flooding.

It says the April survey usually represents the peak snow levels in most of the territory.

The territory conducts snow surveys in March, April and May to help it forecast water levels and flow conditions across Yukon.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. mayors dealing with flooding and wildfire damage call on feds to deliver funds

EnvironmentfloodingSnowYukon

Previous story
Avian Influenza detected in the County of Wetaskiwin
Next story
High seller at Top Guns Horse Sales goes for $55k

Just Posted

Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro says the 144 appointees who received the Queen’s counsel designation this year help set the standard for service to Albertans through the justice system. Sylvan Lake’s Sharon J. Crooks was one of those appointed. (File photo by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Sylvan Lake lawyer among 144 recognized by Alberta

Newly appointed Minister of Community and Social Services Jason Luan takes the oath during a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Edmonton on Thursday, July 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Confusion after Alberta government halted overdose prevention pilot: emails

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney provides details on air ambulance funding, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 25, The controversial party vote to determine the future of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney begins today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta’s Kenney urges party to back him or risk division and election loss to NDP

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Looking back at my first six months with Sylvan Lake News