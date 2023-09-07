APPOINTMENT APPLICATIONS – SDAB

APPLY TODAY

Lacombe County invites applications from the public at large for appointment to the following:

SUBDIVISION AND DEVELOPMENT APPEAL BOARD/ ASSESSMENT REVIEW BOARD (JOINT APPOINTMENT)

The Lacombe County Subdivision and Development Appeal Board (SDAB), which is comprised of five members of the public-at-large, is a quasi-judicial board that hears appeals from the decisions of the County’s Development Authority and Subdivision Authority.

The Lacombe County Assessment Review Board (ARB) is comprised of the SDAB members and hears and makes decisions on property assessment complaints.

SDAB and ARB members are required to successfully complete board training to maintain their eligibility as qualified board members.

The SDAB/ARB will also hear appeals brought forward under the Weed Control Act as per Section 19of the Act and Agricultural Pest Act as per Section 14(5) of the Act.

Applicants should have an interest in 1) municipal planning and development, 2) property assessment, and 3) the administrative tribunal process

SDAB and ARB meetings are held as required

Appointments to these Boards are for the period of January 1, 2024 – December 31, 2025

Chair of the ARB is appointed by County Council

Persons interested in applying for appointment to these Boards are invited to submit an application providing details of their qualifications and experience by October 4, 2023. If you are interested in serving as Board Chair for the ARB please indicate this in your application.

Application forms can be found on the County’s website www.lacombecounty.com or at the County Office. For further information, please contact:

TIM TIMMONS, CLGM

COUNTY MANAGER LACOMBE COUNTY