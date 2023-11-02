ATTN: Alexandra Eastman – Notice of Civil Claim

Form 10

(Rule 4-4(3))

NO. NEW-S-M-233253

NEW WESTMINSTER REGISTRY

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA

Between:

MELINDA NORMAND

And:

Plaintiff

ALEXANDRA EASTMAN and DESMOND NAPESIS

Defendants

ADVERTISEMENT

[Rule 22-3 of the Supreme Court Civil Rules applies to all forms]

To: Alexandra Eastman

TAKE NOTICE THAT on October 31, 2023 an Order was made for service on you of an Amended Notice of Civil Claim issued from the New Westminster Registry of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in proceeding number NEW-S-M-233253 by way of this advertisement.

In the proceeding, the Plaintiff claims the following relief against you in regard to injuries and losses she sustained in a motor vehicle accident that took place on August 20, 2019:

(a) an award of damages for:

i. non pecuniary loss;

ii. loss of past and future income;

iii. loss of earning capacity;

iv. past and future care costs, including “past cost of health care services” and “future cost of health care services” as defined in the Health Care Costs Act;

v. special damages.

(b) interest pursuant to the Court Order Interest Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 79;

(c) costs of the action; and

(d) Such further and other relief the Honourable Court may deem just.

You must file a responding pleading within the period required under the Supreme Court Civil Rules failing which further proceedings, including judgment, may be taken against you without notice to you.

You may obtain, from the New Westminster Registry at 651 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster, BC V3M 1C9, a copy of the Amended Notice of Civil Claim and the order providing for service by this advertisement.

This advertisement is placed by the Plaintiff whose address for service is Routley & Company, 201 – 2692 Clearbrook Road, Abbotsford, BC V2T 2Y8; Attention: Jennifer Upper, fax number 604-864-8448.