Notice of Public Hearing
For Disposal of Municipal Reserve Land
You are invited to participate in a Public Hearing regarding the disposal of a portion of Town-owned land designated as Municipal Reserve (MR) and legally described as Lot 3MR, Plan 9926305 as shown on the map below.
How to Attend
October 23, 2023, at 6:00 PM
Council Chambers, Municipal Government Building
5012 48 Avenue, Sylvan Lake, AB
How to Make Comments
All submissions become public information.
Attend the meeting in person or
Provide a written submission by 12:00 PM, Monday October 23, 2023:
By email to: csymington@sylvanlake.ca OR
By dropping off a copy to at the Municipal Government Building at 5012 48th Avenue, Sylvan Lake
Written submissions must include:
Your full name and address
Disposal of MR in the subject line of your email or letter
More information or questions?
Calvin Symington, Planner
403 887 1185 Ext 278 | csymington@sylvanlake.ca