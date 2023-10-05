Notice of Public Hearing

For Disposal of Municipal Reserve Land

You are invited to participate in a Public Hearing regarding the disposal of a portion of Town-owned land designated as Municipal Reserve (MR) and legally described as Lot 3MR, Plan 9926305 as shown on the map below.

How to Attend

October 23, 2023, at 6:00 PM

Council Chambers, Municipal Government Building

5012 48 Avenue, Sylvan Lake, AB

How to Make Comments

All submissions become public information.

Attend the meeting in person or

Provide a written submission by 12:00 PM, Monday October 23, 2023:

By email to: csymington@sylvanlake.ca OR

By dropping off a copy to at the Municipal Government Building at 5012 48th Avenue, Sylvan Lake

Written submissions must include:

Your full name and address

Disposal of MR in the subject line of your email or letter

More information or questions?

Calvin Symington, Planner

403 887 1185 Ext 278 | csymington@sylvanlake.ca