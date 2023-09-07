Norglenwold Logo

September 07, 2023

NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE OF ELECTION

Local Authorities Election Act

(Section 12, 35, 46, 73 & 74)

Local Jurisdiction: Summer Village of Norglenwold, Province of Alberta

Notice is hereby given that a by-election will be held for the filling of the following offices:

Office: Councillor

Number of Vacancies: 1

Voting will take place on the 30th day of September 2023, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

An Advance vote will be held on the 23rd day of September 2023, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. for those persons authorized to vote. The voting station will be located at:

The Summer Village Administration Office

2 Erickson Drive

Sylvan Lake, Alberta T4S 1P5

In order to vote, you must produce identification for inspection. The identification must be Government issued photo ID as required by section 53 of the Local Authorities Election Act or local bylaw.

DATED at the Town of Sylvan Lake in the Province of Alberta, this 2nd day of September 2023.

Teri Musseau

Returning Officer

