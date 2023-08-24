Norglenwold Logo

August 24, 2023

Notice of Nomination Day for Summer Villages

(FORM 3 SV)

Local Authorities Election Act (Sections 12, 26)

LOCAL JURISDICTION: SUMMER VILLAGE OF NORGLENWOLD, PROVINCE OF ALBERTA

Notice is hereby given that Nomination Day is SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 and that nominations for the election of candidates for the following offices will be received between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 12:00 P.M. at 2 ERICKSONDRIVE, SYLVAN LAKE.

Office(s): COUNCILLOR

Number of Vacancies: 1

DATED at the TOWN of SYLVAN LAKE, in the Province of Alberta, this 21 day of AUGUST , 2023.

(LGS0752SV Rev. 2019-03)

