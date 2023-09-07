Sylvan Lake Logo

September 07, 2023

Notice of Public Hearing for Bylaw 1888/ 2023

The Town is considering a proposal to redistrict areas within the Beacon Hill neighbourhood from Future Development District (FD) to Narrow Lot Residential District (R5), Neighbourhood Shopping Centre (CNS) to High Density Residential District (R3) and High Density Residential District (R3) to Neighbourhood Shopping Centre (CNS) (See map below). The redistricting will support future residential development in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood.

Map 1

How to Attend

September 25, 2023, at 6:00 PM

Council Chambers, Municipal Government Building

5012 48 Avenue, Sylvan Lake, AB

How to Make Comments

All submissions become public information.

  • Attend the meeting in person or
  • Provide a written submission by 12:00 PM, Monday September 25, 2023:
  1. By email to: csymington@sylvanlake.ca OR
  2. By dropping off a copy to at the Municipal Government Building at 5012 48th Avenue, Sylvan Lake
  • Written submissions must include:
  1. Your full name and address
  2. The bylaw number (1888/2023) in the subject line of your email or letter

View the Bylaw

More information or questions?

Calvin Symington

403 887 1185 Ext 278 | csymington@sylvanlake.ca

