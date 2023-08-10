Notice of Public Hearing for Bylaw 1883/2023
The Town is considering a proposal to re-district an area in the Sixty West neighbourhood from Future Development (FD) District to Narrow Lot General Residential (R5) and Public Facility (PF) districts. The re-districting will support future residential development in the Sixty West neighbourhood.
How to Attend
Monday, August 28, 2023, at 6:00 PM
Council Chambers, Municipal Government Building
5012 48 Avenue, Sylvan Lake, AB
How to Make Comments
All submissions become public information.
- Attend the meeting in person or
- Provide a written submission by 12:00 PM, Monday, August 28, 2023:
o By email to: tlamanes@sylvanlake.ca OR
o By dropping off a copy to at the Municipal Government Building at 5012 48th Avenue, Sylvan Lake
- Written submissions must include:
o Your full name and address
o The bylaw number (1883/2023) in the subject line of your email or letter
View the Bylaw
- Visit: www.sylvanlake.ca/public-hearings
- View a copy at the Municipal Government Building
More information or questions?
• Contact Trina Lamanes, Senior Planner
• 403 887 1185 Ext 243 | tlamanes@sylvanlake.ca