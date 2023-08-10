Sylvan Lake Logo

August 10, 2023

Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing for Bylaw 1883/2023

The Town is considering a proposal to re-district an area in the Sixty West neighbourhood from Future Development (FD) District to Narrow Lot General Residential (R5) and Public Facility (PF) districts. The re-districting will support future residential development in the Sixty West neighbourhood.

Map 1

How to Attend

Monday, August 28, 2023, at 6:00 PM

Council Chambers, Municipal Government Building

5012 48 Avenue, Sylvan Lake, AB

How to Make Comments

All submissions become public information.

  • Attend the meeting in person or
  • Provide a written submission by 12:00 PM, Monday, August 28, 2023:

o By email to: tlamanes@sylvanlake.ca OR

o By dropping off a copy to at the Municipal Government Building at 5012 48th Avenue, Sylvan Lake

  • Written submissions must include:

o Your full name and address

o The bylaw number (1883/2023) in the subject line of your email or letter

View the Bylaw

More information or questions?

• Contact Trina Lamanes, Senior Planner

• 403 887 1185 Ext 243 | tlamanes@sylvanlake.ca

