PUBLIC NOTICE

Summer Village of Birchcliff

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the Summer Village of Birchcliff is holding a public hearing to review the Use of Reserves, Parks & Pathways Bylaw #249-23.

Section 216.4 of the Municipal Government Act, RSA 2000, states a public hearing on a proposed bylaw must be held before the second reading of the bylaw. First reading to Bylaw #249-23 was done on September 21, 2023.

A Public Hearing will be held as follows:

DATE: October 12, 2023

TIME: 10:00 a.m.

PLACE: Via Zoom (Link to join on Birchcliff webpage)

OR

Summer Village Administration Office

#2 Erickson Drive

Sylvan Lake, AB T4S 1P5

Further information, including a red line version of the bylaw, can be found on the website at www.sylvansummervillages.ca.

Please join us at the public hearing as we look forward to your comments on Bylaw #249-23. We encourage written submissions prior to the hearing, and they must be addressed to the Summer Village of Birchcliff and must be received at the Summer Villages on Sylvan Lake Administration Office, #2 Erickson Drive Sylvan Lake, AB T4S 1P5 prior to October 11, 2023.

Published a first time: October 5, 2023, in Sylvan Lake News.

Published a second time: October 12, 2023, in Sylvan Lake News.

Kara Hubbard

Development Officer

khubbard@sylvansummervillages.ca

403-887-2822