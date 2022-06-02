The Party Is On ~
Colleen and family invite family and friends to celebrate Allan Fisher and the life he led.
Join us on Saturday, June 18
from 2:00 – 5:00pm
at the Sylvan Lake Curling Club (NexSource Centre), 4823 49 Avenue, Sylvan Lake.
Lots of food and an array of beverages will be served.
In typical “Al fashion”…all are welcome.
