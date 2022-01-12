Bonnie Jean Vrzak













January 12, 2022

In Loving Memory (1960-2022) ~

It is with profound sadness, we the family must announce the passing of Bonnie at her home in Red Deer. She will be sorely missed by her beloved daughter Stacey, and grand daughter Abby, Mother Megan, and siblings Shelley, Dan and Mark.

Parkland Funeral Home, Red Deer Alberta is in charge of funeral arrangements. Covid restrictions will be applied. Obituary