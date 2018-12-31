October 1, 1961 – December 31, 2018

James had a passion for life. He had many hobbies and talents, and as a Millwright Mechanic, he was truly a jack of all trades.

James volunteered for many organizations, including the Glendale Elks and the Alberta Snowmobile Association. He won many awards over the years, including Snowmobile Family of the Year in 2008.

James loved camping, fishing and hunting. He also loved woodworking, and many family members have furniture pieces he had hand built. James loved music, and looked forward to attending Big Valley Jamboree every year.

James loved farming. He came home to the farm for several weeks each spring and fall to help put in the crops and harvest.

James had met his sweetheart Gail one and a half years ago and she had brought a sparkle to his eyes. He was also very fond of her three children. Family was so important to James, and he talked often about his children Alicia and Derrick and nine grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Alicia Brady (Jeff Tessier) of Camrose, and Derrick (Darcie) Brady of Rosalind; girlfriend Gail Rosman; nine grandchildren; siblings Colleen Stephenson of Calgary, Dean (Mary Ann) Brady of Edberg, Karen (Gerry) Fankhanel of Ferintosh, and Darrin Brady of Vancouver; and parents Desmond and Corrine Brady.

James was predeceased by his son Craig. A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 31, 2018 from the CityLights Church with Rev. Brian Hunter officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

If family and friends so desire, memorial contributions in James’s memory may be made to STARS, or to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

