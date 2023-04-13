Jean Beryle Bridge

In Loving Memory (1931-2023) ~

With great sadness the family of Jean Beryl Bridge announces her passing at 91 years of age in Sylvan Lake, Alberta. Jean was born at the Coronation Hospital to Ella and Jack McLarty.

With her husband and family, she lived in many places across Alberta. From her childhood home in Silver Heights to the oil fields of the Northern Alberta including Peace River Country, Sexsmith, Stettler, Big Valley, Ester, and then closer to home at Talbot, Brownfield, Coronation and finally settling in Sylvan Lake in 1976.

Jean was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, teacher, and historian. Our mother loved her career in teaching and then her “retirement career” where with the help of her good friend Bunny Virtue started and worked at the Sylvan Lake Archives.

She also was very involved with her church in many roles including belonging to the Ladies Guild. She loved to read and play cards so participated in a local book and bridge club. Mom and Dad loved to hit the road with their good friends Erin and Janet Walters and put on many Travel Miles.

She is survived by her five other children: Debbie (Les) Elliot, Lyle (Laurie) Bridge Linda Bridge, Jacqule Bridge and Tam (Ron) Winder; 8 grandchildren: Sherri (Danny) Leong, Steven (Treena) Elliott, Joshua Bridge, Nathan (Lindsay) Bridge, Katelyn Hunter, Gregory (Shannelle) Winder, Jared Winder, Cheryl Mason and 7 great grandchildren: Alexis Leong, Katie Leong, Wilder Bridge, Hannah Bridge, Ray Elliott, Austin Elliott, Griffin Hunter; Sister-and Brother in-laws: Elizabeth (Bill) Bullick, Shirley (Gordon) McLarty, Kaye (Errol) McLarty, Tom (Lynn) Robinson, and Norma Robinson.

As well as many numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Jean was predeceased by her husband Stan in 2016; her son Bruce in 2021, her brothers Gordon McLarty and Errol McLarty and her sister Janet Bay.

