December 28, 2021

Joseph Raymond Chester Currie passed away peacefully at home, in Sylvan Lake, Alberta, at the age of 75 years.

He is survived by his loving wife Deborah, of Sylvan Lake, his sons; Nathan (Jean) of Lemoore, California, and Ryan (Emma) of Sylvan Lake, Alberta. Also left to mourn are his grandchildren; Michael (Lynn), Allyson, Riley (Katie) Fallon, Shelby of Lemoore, California, Seth and Raine of Sylvan Lake, Alberta, his great granddaughters; Lily and Charlotte, his mother-in-law Lialla Raymes, with whom he enjoyed a special relationship.

Raymond was one of sixteen children born to Yvonne (Charron) and Henry Currie of Gramont, Quebec. Mourning their brother’s passing, are sisters;Henriette, Madelaine, Peggy Segal (Irwin), Shirley (Jeannot) and brothers; Henry (Joan), Roy (Monique) and Walter.

Raymond is predeceased by sisters Gertrude, Isabelle, Agnes, Helen, Dorothy, Lyola and brothers Eddie and Andy.

Ray attended McGill University (Engineering) and spent most of his career building pulp and paper mills in North America and Czechoslovakia. Ray and Deb resided in London, Ontario, for 19 years, and have remained good friends with their camping gang and others. In 1996, Ray and Deb began a new adventure and moved to Austin, Texas, where Ray went to work for Dell computers. They returned to Canada in 2008 to be near their grandchildren in Alberta.

Ray was an avid hunter and enjoyed the annual moose and bear hunts in Ontario, as well as joining his nephew Eric for the yearly trek to Michigan, for a muzzle shoot. Ray considered London, Ontario home and his ashes will be interred in a columbarium in the Pond Mills Cemetery in London.

