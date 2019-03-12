March 12, 2019

Born in Montreal, Kevin and his family moved often (with the DOT) until landing in Albuquerque, NM, for his formative years.

He made his way back to Canada, and moved to Calgary after a brief sojourn on the West Coast. He, Anna, and Arlen moved to Sylvan Lake in 1984.

He is survived by his wife Anna; his son Arlen (& partner Maria); his sisters Kathy & Laurie; nephew Danny (Melanie) and family; niece Kimberly (Rafael); mother in law Janny.

Kevin was loving, sweet , sometimes cranky family man, a carpenter, aviator, musician, storyteller, historian, philosopher, psychonaut, and polymath. Never a dull moment when he was present. He will be sorely missed.

At Kevin’s request there will be no memorial service at this time but rather a gathering of friends and family in the Spring.

Kevin was also an enthusiastic brewer so there might be beer and honey mead.