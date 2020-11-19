The Family and Friends of Marylynne Mabel Stumpf are saddened by her sudden death. Marylynne was born in Consort, Alberta to Roy and Mert Stumpf.

She was the middle child and had 2 brothers, Harold and Allynn. During her youth, Marylynne’s family moved often as Roy’s job took them to many remote work camp locations. She attended 1st grade in Fox Creek, then lived in Eckville and Ft. McMurray before moving to Lacombe.

Marylynne worked hard to achieve her Bachelor of Education Degree With Distinction. She taught throughout Central Alberta and loved her job as an educator. She finished her teaching career in Red Deer.

Marylynne developed many wonderful relationships with students and colleagues, relationships that endured beyond her career.

Michael Burchak truly was the love of her life. She met her future husband while Michael was teaching in Lacombe and she was working a summer job at the Empress Hotel, slated to start her first teaching job later that fall. They were married on July 7, 1979, initially living in Lacombe. They spent 3 years in Calgary before settling permanently in Sylvan Lake.

Marylynne had many interests in her life. One of her greatest joys was tending to her flower gardens. She also had a deep love of literature and read voraciously; she was a captivating story teller and a great reciter of poetry.

She had a talent for creating cards and letters written with beautiful calligraphy lettering. She loved fast cars, her green Willys Jeep and rock and roll music. Marylynne also loved to travel and spend time with her extended family.

She held a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews and was an inspiration to them and many others, encouraging higher education to everyone she knew. She showed her passion and dedication to others through her volunteer work for the Bethany Center, the Sylvan Lake Library, the Lending Cupboard and the Alberta Teachers Association.

She was a strong and vocal advocate of women’s rights throughout her life. In recent years, she developed close relationships with her care givers, who also benefitted from her caring and good-natured advice.

Marylynne was predeceased by her parents, her sister-in-law Frankie and her great nephew Dayne. She is survived by her husband Michael, her brother Harold (Alice) [Tanya, Kim, Chloe], her brother Allynn (Diane) and Allynn’s children with Judi [Kolson, Calynn, Shayne, Skyler].

Marylynne was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. Her legacy will live on in the many lives she has touched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

The funeral service will be live streamed on zoom.us starting at 12:45 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020. If you wish to participate in this online event, send an email to marylynnefuneral@gmail.com. Tributes, memories and photos can be posted on the Facebook page “In Loving Memory of Marylynne Mabel Stumpf”.

Everyone is welcome to contribute.

Obituary