It is with sadness we announce the passing of Myrtle Elsie Ellen Kleeberger of Red Deer, Alberta.

Myrtle was born in Duncan, British Columbia, on December 26, 1926. The family moved to North Red Deer, Alberta, when Myrtle was three and she was raised there. She completed high school and then married William Ireland in 1945 and had two children, Terry and Patricia.

Around 1955 Myrtle took up her art talents and studied with many art professors. She also won many art scholarships. Between 1966 and 1971 she was an assistant Art Instructor with the University of Alberta Extension Department throughout Alberta and taught children’s classes with the Red Deer Recreation Department. She painted the wall mural which is seen on the outer wall of Shoppers Drug Mart Store, in the Lakeland Plaza, in Sylvan Lake, Alberta. Myrtle was presented with a Centennial Citizens Award Medal by the City of Red Deer in recognition of her achievements in 1967.

Myrtle is survived by her son Terry Ireland (Judy Baltimore) and daughter Patricia Othen, step-children Reta McPhail, Terry Kleeberger, grandchildren Jason, Kristina and Nicole Ireland, greatgrandchildren, Trent and Brady Poulsen, Darryl Melynchuk, Robyn Melynchuk and Lauren North.

Myrtle was predeceased by her first husband William Ireland, second husband Earl Kleeberger, her mother and father, Elsie and Walter Thompson, son-in-law David and step-daughter Carmen.

Myrtle will be missed by all who loved her and appreciated her artistic abilities.

There will be no service for Myrtle by her request.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be forwarded to www.sylvanlakefuneralhome.ca

Rocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes, Your Golden Rule Funeral Homes, entrusted with the arrangements. 403-887-2151.

Sylvan Lake and Rocky Funeral Homes and Crematorium