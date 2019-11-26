Mert passed away peacefully at the age of 90 Years.
She is survived by her son Harold (Alice), daughter Marylynne (Michael), Son Allynn and friend Dianne, daughter-in-law Judi and friend Richard; grandchildren: Tanya (Bob) , Kim, Kolson (Kylie), Calynn (Ashli), Shayne and Skyler; great granddaughter Chloe; brothers: Nelson (Doreen), Stanley (Marlene) and Gordon (Betty); sister Audrey; several nieces, nephews and best friend Carol.
Mert was predeceased by her mother Lydia, father Wesley, her step-mother Mabel, her children’s father Roy her mother-in-law Katie, twin brother Melvin, sister Esther, great grandson Dayne, friend Art as well as brother’s and sisters-in-law.
A Memorial Service for Mert will be held at the Sylvan Lake Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1 pm.
Luncheon to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion, #212, Sylvan Lake, AB
Condolences may be forwarded to: www.sylvanlakefuneralhome.ca
Rocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes and Crematorium, your Golden Rule Funeral Homes, entrusted with the arrangements, 403 845-2626.
Rocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes and Crematorium
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map