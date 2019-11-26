Mert passed away peacefully at the age of 90 Years.

She is survived by her son Harold (Alice), daughter Marylynne (Michael), Son Allynn and friend Dianne, daughter-in-law Judi and friend Richard; grandchildren: Tanya (Bob) , Kim, Kolson (Kylie), Calynn (Ashli), Shayne and Skyler; great granddaughter Chloe; brothers: Nelson (Doreen), Stanley (Marlene) and Gordon (Betty); sister Audrey; several nieces, nephews and best friend Carol.

Mert was predeceased by her mother Lydia, father Wesley, her step-mother Mabel, her children’s father Roy her mother-in-law Katie, twin brother Melvin, sister Esther, great grandson Dayne, friend Art as well as brother’s and sisters-in-law.

A Memorial Service for Mert will be held at the Sylvan Lake Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1 pm.

Luncheon to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion, #212, Sylvan Lake, AB

Condolences may be forwarded to: www.sylvanlakefuneralhome.ca

Rocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes and Crematorium, your Golden Rule Funeral Homes, entrusted with the arrangements, 403 845-2626.

Rocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes and Crematorium