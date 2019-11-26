Myrtle Mary ‘Mert’ Nicholson

Mert passed away peacefully at the age of 90 Years.
She is survived by her son Harold (Alice), daughter Marylynne (Michael), Son Allynn and friend Dianne, daughter-in-law Judi and friend Richard; grandchildren: Tanya (Bob) , Kim, Kolson (Kylie), Calynn (Ashli), Shayne and Skyler; great granddaughter Chloe; brothers: Nelson (Doreen), Stanley (Marlene) and Gordon (Betty); sister Audrey; several nieces, nephews and best friend Carol.
Mert was predeceased by her mother Lydia, father Wesley, her step-mother Mabel, her children’s father Roy her mother-in-law Katie, twin brother Melvin, sister Esther, great grandson Dayne, friend Art as well as brother’s and sisters-in-law.
A Memorial Service for Mert will be held at the Sylvan Lake Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1 pm.
Luncheon to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion, #212, Sylvan Lake, AB
