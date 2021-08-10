Olga Cookson

Please join us to Celebrate the life of Olga Cookson
Sunday, August 22, 2021 2 pm – 4 pm
at the Sylvan Lake Library, entry at the east door.
Olga did so love this community and working at the library until she was well into her 80’s. Her outgoing personality made many friends and acquaintances. We’d love to see you and hear your stories, and remember to wear something blue!

