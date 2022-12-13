In loving memory ~

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Rosemary Bridget Schmidt.

Rosemary was born in Yorkton, Saskatchewan on September 20th,1961 to parents Carl & Bridie Hladnik. The family settled in Swift Current one year later.

Rosemary completed all of her schooling in Swift Current then attended Wascana Institute obtaining her Nursing Diploma. She continued her education and achieved her Nursing Degree while working in the field she loved.

Always in search of higher knowledge she went on to earn her Masters in Nursing with honors, the highlight of her career. While in High School Rosemary met Gale Schmidt and they married in 1984. They lived in Slave Lake, St. Paul, High River and settled in Sylvan Lake in 2000.

Rosemary was a very dedicated mother to her children Amy and Kyle and proud grandmother to Kinsley and Isabella.

Rosemary struggled most of her adult life with several health issues and faced them with grace and dignity. Never one to complain, we truly did not comprehend the extent of her pain. She faced life with steadfast determination to live the best life that she could. She passed away

peacefully surrounded by family and friends.

Rosemary is survived by her husband Gale, daughter Amy, son Kyle (Taylor), granddaughter Kinsley, sisters Ann (Des), Elizabeth (Ken), sister-in-law Val (Burton), brothers in law Darcy (Gervais), Keith (Donna), mother-in-law Mary and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Carl & Bridie, precious granddaughter Isabella & father-in-law, Leonard.

Rosemary was a loving, caring and beautiful lady. We will miss her wit, laughter and the very person she was. The only thing that separates us is the time we leave left on this earth. Rest in peace Rosemary.

Rosemary’s funeral will be held on Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Father Les Drewicki officiating; 5033 47A Ave, Sylvan Lake AB.

Gathering of friends and family will commence immediately following at the Sylvan Lake Legion, 4916 50 Ave, Sylvan Lake AB.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to the Canadian Lung Association. https://www.lung.ca/